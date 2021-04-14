Doctor-sexologist Yevgeny Kulgavchuk named products dangerous for men’s health. He spoke about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Kulgavchuk warned that men should avoid foods and drinks that lower testosterone levels, since it is this hormone that is responsible for sex drive. So, the doctor advises not to drink too much coffee, that is, no more than three cups a day, because it can harm the adrenal cortex. It is also recommended not to use mint, as it soothes not only the nervous system, but also the sexual component.

In addition, the psychotherapist said that you should not drink beer and eat foods containing soy due to the fact that they contain analogs of female hormones – phytoestrogens. The doctor also noted that obese foods should be avoided.

According to the specialist, it is better for men to refrain from heavy dinners, which “immobilize” and practically “castrate” them. Instead, it’s better to have a full lunch, he concluded.

Earlier, Oleg Apolikhin, the chief freelance specialist of the Russian Ministry of Health on reproductive health, denied the data on the occurrence of diseases in the absence of sex. Apolikhin noted that reports of inflammatory processes and other diseases that occur with prolonged abstinence are explained by the desire for “hype.”