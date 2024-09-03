Between the sheets, even today “many men are worried about their performance in bed, which can become real performance anxiety, the underlying cause not only of erectile dysfunction but of many other problems related to sexuality. By focusing everything on performance, men put the pleasure of sharing a healthy relationship with their partner in second place”. This is what Roberta Giommi, psychologist, psychotherapist, clinical sociologist and vice-president of the Italian Federation of Scientific Sexology (Fiss) told Adnkronos Salute on the eve of World Sexual Wellness Day on September 4.

In sexuality “you need serenity and lightheartedness – explains Giommi – the relationship itself is at stake. And then, you can’t control an erection, as well as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation or blockage”. Of all this “men don’t talk to their partner and still today they struggle to ask for help from a specialist”.

“Fortunately, we see that more and more young men are approaching the clinics, not only for visits and check-ups but also to open up to experts, ask for help, participate in training sessions to express doubts and fears. Achieving sexual well-being is a possible goal but greater awareness of the problems is needed,” he concludes.