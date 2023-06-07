Sexologist Rumyantseva: in order not to be afraid of losing virginity after 30, we need sports and a mirror

If a woman decides to make love for the first time when she is already 30 years old, she can resort to several practices to relieve stress, said sexologist Elena Rumyantseva. Advice on first intimate experiences for adult women gave in an interview with Kostroma Daily.

According to the sexologist, the most common reason for postponing the loss of virginity for women over 30 is the stress experienced in childhood, the peculiarities of upbringing, including religious, as well as dislike for oneself and one’s body. To neutralize fears and not be afraid to have sex, Rumyantseva explained, first of all, physical activity is needed: sports, dancing, bodily practices, self-massage, classical massage.

Also, according to her, the practice of “mirror” helps a lot. “You can work with him in different ways. For example, I like to go to the mirror in the morning as soon as I wake up and say: “I love you. What can I do for you today so that you are happy?” Listen after these words to your inner voice and follow what you hear, ”Rumyantseva explained.

In addition, the sexologist continued, you need to talk more about sex and learn about it: visit a sex shop, discuss intimate issues with friends and a partner. Also, Rumyantseva added, you need to get acquainted with men, not hiding your inexperience. “With a properly attuned consciousness, it will be easier for a woman who is in adulthood to make love for the first time. Not a single normal man will blame the girl for inexperience, ”she is sure.

At the same time, the sexologist clarified, it is worth relying on your desires. “Remember that the most valuable thing in your life is your mental and physical health. Never go against your desires, take care of yourself, ”she concluded.

Earlier, men and women from the Reddit forum remembered what thoughts visited them after the first sex in their lives. Women often wrote that after losing their virginity, they thought first of all about the pain they experienced due to defloration.