Doctor-sexologist Yevgeny Kulgavchuk in an interview with Sputnik radio described the consequences of COVID-19 for intimate life.

The specialist noted that recovery from the coronavirus may entail restrictions, including in intimate life. In this case, the duration of recovery after an infection depends on the severity of the disease.

With extensive lung damage, rehabilitation can be delayed for six months, which, most likely, can worsen intimate relationships for this period, the doctor emphasized. However, in the event that the patient underwent coronavirus easily enough, it can still affect sexual health and take time to restore blood vessels.

The specialist, citing a number of studies, said that the coronavirus adversely affects, among other things, the reproductive system. “For men, this can be fraught with deterioration in erectile function. Its productive potential may also suffer, ”the sexologist said.

According to the doctor, the effect of coronavirus on reproductive function has yet to be assessed, but today there is already evidence of the negative impact of COVID-19 on testosterone production.

Earlier, a freelance specialist in obstetrics and gynecology of the Ministry of Health, Professor Leyla Adamyan, said that there is no evidence yet that the transferred COVID-19 can cause infertility in men. The doctor also noted that for women, the transferred coronavirus does not carry risks for future pregnancy.