Sexologist Cooper said that stories about past intimate life can improve relationships

Stories about past intimate life can improve relationships in a couple, sexologist Ness Cooper assures. In an article for Metro, she explained the stimulating effect of such stories.

Cooper noted that the phenomenon compression quite common. “Compression can occur in both monogamous and non-monogamous relationships. Some people who enjoy hearing about their partners’ erotic past may experience a form of compersion – they feel happy and even aroused knowing that their partner had a positive sexual experience in a previous relationship,” she explained.

The sexologist called compression a spicy way to improve relationships between partners. This, she said, occurs on the condition that the past experience of intimate life and the joy of past relationships are transferred to the present.

A person may be interested in learning more about a partner's sexual likes and dislikes. He sees this as a way to learn more about a loved one. It can also lead to a variety of sexual life, because it becomes clear what the partner liked in the past.

Cooper added that people with a rich sexual past seem more attractive to potential partners than those who have nothing to brag about. “Society condemns the discussion of past sexual experiences, so compersion is often categorized as a perversion. But we all know that multiple sexual partners and the thought of having sex with others is normal. There is nothing to be ashamed of if such stories excite, ”says the sexologist.

