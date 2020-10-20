My mentor during the doctoral thesis, Dr. Johnna Holding, oceanographer and expert in Arctic ecosystems, writes me a message: “This is going to piss you off: Oceanographic research vessel bans wearing “sexy” clothing in the middle of the Arctic Ocean. “ No tights, leggings, yoga clothes, no tops. Nothing tight in the warm corridors, nor in the common rooms of the ship. Nothing that could distract the sailors and scientists on board. The management argues security issues. What was not mentioned along with this new regulation is that, in previous days, some of the women of the crew, scientists and / or journalists, had informed the expedition leaders that they were being harassed by a group of men in the ship. No one would have imagined the patriarchal slap these professionals would receive. The environmental journalist tells us Chelsea harvey from E&E News, who was on board the icebreaker Akademic Fedorov when did it happen. These facts have come to light on the occasion of the return to port of the famous ship Polarstern, here in the Fedorov gave support, after spending a year adrift being trapped by the Arctic ice with the aim of investigating the advance of climate change from its epicenter, during the largest and most ambitious expedition in the history of the Arctic Ocean, the MOSAiC, led by the prestigious Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Germany. The New York Times the news has been echoed, but in Spain it has not yet been given the disclosure it deserves.

As Harvey recounts, the expedition leaders denied that this dress ban was deeply sexist, in addition to denying that it was closely related to previously reported sexual harassment. These men were prohibited from interacting with these women again; they had to stop dressing in comfortable clothing described as provocative, thus perpetuating the foolish idea that women are responsible for the harassment we suffer. Is this an example of institutional sexism in the field of international oceanographic research?

Glaciologist Erin Pettit, from Oregon State University declares for The New York Times “be stunned”In the face of a ban that is not consistent with the security measures that must be taken on oceanographic vessels. In Spain, the rules of Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) influence the use of helmets, gloves, safety shoes, harnesses and lifelines and declare that “discriminatory conduct will not be tolerated on board” and that “all cases of sexual and / or moral harassment” must be reported to superiors, but they do not determine what will be done about it or how the victims will be protected.

This man crept in, peeked at me through the curtain of my bunk where I apparently slept, and asked if I was naked. Therefore, no, I am not surprised by the harassment allegations from the MOSAiC expedition

In my case, I have embarked five times on oceanographic vessels and about thirty on smaller vessels and these harassment stories do not surprise me. The first time I boarded the Angeles Alvariño At the IEO, where I currently work, I was 24 years old and comments about my shorts were often the topic of discussion during lunchtime. One day, one of the sailors had to notify me that the seawater sampling equipment, the CTD rosette, had returned to the surface after 4 hours, after reaching the bottom, at a depth of 3,000 m. This man could have called the cabin phone or knocked on my door, but he crept in, spied on me through the curtain of my bunk where I apparently slept, and asked if I was naked. For this reason, no, I am not surprised by the allegations of harassment by the MOSAiC expedition, nor by the discriminatory measures imposed that reflect the patriarchal society in which we live, and to which science is no stranger.

Sadly, this is just the tip of the iceberg, because the scientific field is rife with experiences of harassment, abuse, and discrimination, which will not make the cover of The New York Times. Reporting these events does not usually lead to a successful conclusion, and the only plausible option is to collect your things, abandon all the years of work and the data collected and leave. In fact, the action protocols of universities and research institutions do not usually reach victims and they do not know if they will be protected. In 2015 we made an appeal to the scientists of the area and we grouped ourselves into a collective Platform 11F of female scientists from the Balearic Islands, on the occasion of February 11, International Day of Women and Girls in Science. We began to interview various scientists. A research professor, senior oceanographer, told us about the Boy’s Club of the congresses in the 80s: “The men went out for drinks and there all the decisions for future projects were made; we women stayed outside, we couldn’t go to a bar surrounded by men ”. Thus, the opacity of women in decision-making in science was promoted. And speaking of congresses, recently a postdoctoral researcher told me about the sexual harassment she has suffered during a prestigious oceanography conference in the United States, where a researcher in a privileged position of power insidiously harassed her on several occasions. I quote her words: “It is horrible to go to a congress as a woman, and even more to go alone.” It seems that in addition to not being able to go home alone, we cannot go to a scientific conference either. This researcher denounced the harassment suffered because the organization was very aware of the inclusion of the LGTBIQA + collective in the scientific world: there were badges to choose your pronoun (elle, ella, he) and non-binary bathrooms. Hopefully this will happen one day in Spain. However, she never received a reply. They could have included a purple point of attention to victims of discrimination, harassment and sexual assault and racism, or at least have answered their complaint. Is this an example of feminism washing, feminist image washing, in the scientific field?

Through Platform 11F we have collected experiences associated with inequality of power and job insecurity that are standardized: bear the threat that a doctoral thesis will not be signed until you publish the fifth or sixth chapter, being already without a contract; and the misappropriation of allowances for doing field work, arguing that they should be destined for “box B of the laboratory”. This happens to people whose salaries sometimes do not reach 900 euros a month. To which are added degrading situations and verbal abuse with phrases such as: “And you have an excellent record? If you are useless ”; “What are you doing? Hard? Because you haven’t cried yet, like the rest of your classmates ”; “What are you leaving my apartment? This is like cheating on me! ”; “How hysterical, with all this mother’s milk, go to the congress bathrooms”; Now that you have the girl at the University, do you come to us with what you take care of your parents? Science requires seriousness and commitment ”.

Dr. Esperanza Bosch Fiol, professor of psychology and director of the Equality Unit of the Universitat de les Illes Balears (UIB), in an interview published in the #AcosoEnLaUni special of Pikara Magazine stated: “In universities there is an absolute naturalization of certain behaviors that are not even perceived as bullying. There is also absolute impunity, especially among teachers. ” In research centers, deeply isolated from the university environment, this also happens. In addition, they published a study where they found that more than half of the Spanish public universities they register cases of harassment ”and some neither register them nor have action protocols. In 2019 and 2020, Platform 11F has presented to the Government of the Balearic Islands a Roadmap to eliminate the gender gap in the field of STEM sciences (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and has met with the leadership of the UIB to discuss the proposals. Hopefully this scientific activism will one day come to fruition.

Finally, I would like to quote the words of the pioneering Spanish oceanographer, feminist, anti-racist, the prominent Dr. Ángeles Alvariño in a letter addressed to the Minister of Commerce and the President of the United States in 1977: “This is a mafia (…) what here we women suffer is much more than sexist discrimination. Here there is racial discrimination, lack of humanity, a lot of arrogance and abuse of power ”in the largest international marine research agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA), in the United States, as reported Xosé Fraga Vazquez.

Alvariño never achieved her deserved promotion after more than 30 years as a researcher and today, many women continue to fight to prevent these situations from truncating and reducing scientific careers, because the advancement of science must be ethical and for this, whatever measures are necessary must be taken. necessary.

Marina Sanz-Martin She has a PhD in Marine Sciences, works for the Balearic Oceanographic Center of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-COB) and belongs to the 11F Platform of Scientific Women of the Balearic Islands.

