Sexist comments from the principal of the Vieusseux high school in Imperia, students marching in protest tomorrow

“Yes, well… but objectively if she had been in the kitchen preparing tagliatelle (a very worthy thing, which in all likelihood she doesn't know how to do), she wouldn't have gotten hurt darling”. These are the words used in a post by the principal Paolo Auricchia of the Vieusseux high school in Imperia to comment on an episode of sports news which, two weeks ago, involved a line assistant involved in the Bethis – Athletic match. The match official was running when he hit a cameraman, suffering serious injuries to his face. The first to be furious were the Viesseux students themselves who “as a protest against the shocking words of principal Auricchia” decided for a peaceful procession which will start from in front of the school at 7.50 am and will continue first under the school board and then in front to the Municipality”. The students ask for the principal's resignation because, the students write, “his words cannot and must not go unnoticed”. Equally furious is the regional equality councilor Laura Amoretti who in a long document, and in capital letters, asks Auricchia “to extend an explicit and formal apology” to “all the girls enrolled at the Vieusseux High School, and to their teachers, who with ability and competence know how to give life to the culture for gender equality. Apologize to them and to all the women who every day claim the value of their abilities and skills” writes Amoretti who remembers “with sadness” the school director sitting in the front row as principal to attend the event 'Emancipation Pills: words and music'. “Topics – concludes Amoretti – covered by his students”.