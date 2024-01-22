This Monday, January 22, the High Council for Equality in France released its annual report on sexism in the country and concluded that it is on the rise, especially among young people between 25 and 34 years old. 50% of young women claim to have experienced a situation of non-consent and more than 1 in 5 men aged 25 to 34 consider it normal to charge more than their colleagues for the same work. According to the report, the three spaces where sexism develops are the family, school and digital.

“Far from receding, sexism is entrenched and even increasing,” is what the sixth annual report of the French High Council for Equality (HCE) indicates. Although people are becoming more aware of sexism, it is not going away.

92% of the population believes that in at least one area of ​​society, women and men are not treated equally, but this awareness is not accompanied by a change in behavior.

When the figures of sexual violence are analyzed, a strong difference is observed between the violence experienced by women and the violence recognized by men. “37% of women claim to have ever experienced lack of consent, a figure that rises to more than 50% in the 25 to 34 age group.” However, only 23% of men admit to having been the author of a situation of non-consent.

According to the HCE, associated gender stereotypes are being reinforced, such as those related to masculinity, as well as femininity and motherhood for women. Compared to last year, 5% more women consider it more difficult to be a woman in society.

In total, 90% of women say they have had to modify their behavior to avoid being a victim of sexism and 43% say they censored their speech for fear of men's reaction.

Return to conservative ideas

The HCE warns of the disturbing reassignment of women to the domestic sphere, at least in mentalities, which goes against the fight for the emancipation of women.

There is a “return to traditional values ​​among young people” – and sometimes even among young women – with more than half of the population still considering it normal or positive for a woman to cook every day for the entire family. Furthermore, more than half of young women between 25 and 34 years old feel that they are expected to have children.

This setback is also felt with “resistance” to social changes or “hostility” to the emancipation of women. “37% of men consider feminism threatens their position,” an increase of 3 points compared to the previous year.

Sexism in the workplace

Regarding the workplace, only 35% of men between 25 and 34 years old consider that it is not normal to have different salaries between men and women for the same work, compared to 78% for women of the same age.

Furthermore, among women, the “idea that it is normal for them to stop working to take care of their children gained 7 points this year.”

Thus, the stereotype of the man who has to take care of his family is in progress. “70% of men still think that a man must be financially responsible for his family to be respected in society,” and even 63% of women share this idea.

Family, school, Internet: cradles of sexism

According to the HCE, sexist ideas are transmitted in the family environment, develop in the school sphere and gain strength in everything digital. “Fighting sexism where it begins” is the report's biggest conclusion.

In family life, 70% of women consider that they have not received the same treatment and education as their brothers and half of the young women think that the same happened at school. One of the consequences is that fewer women consider a career in the scientific or technical field, for example.

Furthermore, “92% of children's videos contain gender stereotypes”, which associate women with motherhood, or which represent them in the private and family sphere instead of in the workplace, for example. Furthermore, in YouTube or TikTok videos, supposedly humorous content trivializes ordinary sexism or contains humiliating comments about women.

Finally, the consumption of pornographic content, in the vast majority, with scenes of physical, sexual and verbal violence towards women, is one of the great warnings of the report. 64% of men aged 25 to 34 say they imitate what they see in pornographic content in their sexual relationships.

Educate, regulate, sanction: the recommendations

According to the HCE, it is essential to fight against the origins of sexism from childhood. Within the school environment, the development of an equality education program is requested, including sexual education and a better representation of women in school books.

In the digital sector, the HCE also recommends a better representation of women and, above all, a regulation of pornographic content, especially fighting against violent and illegal scenes disseminated.

Finally, the HCE proposes a greater legal sentence, so that sexism can be concretely sanctioned. It also calls for an evolution of rape law, a greater culture of “victim credibility,” and better care for victims.