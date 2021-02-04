While Mathilde Panot is preparing to speak at the platform of the National Assembly on Tuesday evening, she is greeted with sexist invectives. “The madwoman”, “the fishmonger” can we clearly hear on the video of the session, followed by a “Oooh” of collective disapproval. The rebellious member asked, Wednesday, “Apologies” and an “Sanction” after this “Sexist insult”.

From the day before, she had already intervened during a point of order for “Personal fact”. “I believe it is important that our Assembly does not let this kind of sexist insult pass. I will defend each of the parliamentary colleagues who are victims of sexism ”, she pleaded accusing a member of LaREM. Declaring not to have heard anything, the presiding officer David Habib (PS) who has, on several occasions, renamed the deputy “Madame Batho”, referred to the President of the Assembly the responsibility of “The necessary arrangements and decisions”.