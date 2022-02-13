Anyone who watches Italian television can hardly ignore the sexist clichés. Young ladies in glittery bikinis dancing across the screen, older men presenting showbiz programs with a young, often scantily clad woman at their side: all too often these are the ingredients of the visual culture in Italy, obsessed with eternal youth and beauty – when it comes to women going, at least.

One Silvio Berlusconi had understood early on that sex sells. The media mogul from Milan, who would later become prime minister four times, introduced commercial television to Italy in the 1980s, then showed broad-smiling showgirls with literally little to no body. Gradually, a sexual undertone seeped into many programs, and the public broadcaster Rai also gave in.

Activist, author and teacher Lorella Zanardo (64) tried to wake up the Italians in 2009 with Il corpo delle donne (The Body of Women), a documentary about how Italian television portrays women. Her film was viewed millions of times, in Italy and around the world, and sparked a storm of outrage. From the documentary a movement ensued of Italians who are committed to a different visual culture. Zanardo has been in Italy ever since the most prominent activist raising this themeand schools are queuing up to ask her to do media education.

Because media evolves at lightning speed, Lorella Zanardo now looks beyond TV. She is currently working on a documentary about visual culture on Instagram. A photo platform, according to the activist, that encourages young girls to use filters that distort their faces. “In the long run, girls no longer recognize their real face in the mirror, and then it becomes dangerous,” Zanardo said during a video call from Milan.

At the same time, that ‘old’ medium, television, sometimes seems to have barely evolved in Italy, despite years of awareness-raising and activism. At the end of 2020, the second network of the public broadcaster broadcast a ‘tutorial’ in which a pole dancer in high heels showed women how to look sexy while running errands. And the mundaneness of sexism on Italian TV was shown in a news program not so long ago. When Donald Trump had to leave the White House in 2021, Alan Friedman, an American journalist well-known in Italy, described Melania as “Trump’s escort.” “I’m sure he would never have said such a thing in the US,” notes Lorella Zanardo.

Difficult change

What makes her hopeful, however, is how fierce the public reaction has been in both cases, something you didn’t see before. “Italy is stubbornly resisting change,” says Zanardo, and the country is progressing more slowly in terms of misogynistic visual culture than she had hoped in 2009 after her documentary. “But the fact that protests are now taking place means that something is changing, albeit with difficulty.”

The visual culture also betrays something about sexism in the wider Italian society. At the end of January, a company from Naples published an advertisement for a receptionist. The company was looking for a young lady of “maximum thirty years old” and asked candidates to send a photo in a bathing suit† Is there a connection between a stereotypical image culture, on TV, in advertisements and advertising, and transgressive behaviour? And what about behind the scenes of TV editors?

The public broadcaster Rai aired a “tutorial” in late 2020 in which a pole dancer showed women how to look sexy while they’re running errands.

Image Rai



For a long time, the sexist undertone of some programs was also the corporate culture of many channels, according to Cinzia Fiorato (56), a journalist on the TV news of Rai 1, and a member of the Italian Observatory for inappropriate behavior at work.

Fiorato started working for the public broadcaster in 1995, but by then had already spent 11 years as a crime reporter for local stations and newspapers. “I took in the machosphere in that world,” says the TV journalist, who underwent years of intimidation and was attacked by a stalker as a newsreader at Rai.

To go free with NRC To talk, Fiorato wanted to meet at her boyfriend’s law firm. She looks back – first with difficulty and then with noticeable anger – at some painful episodes. Such as the nasty turn during a job interview with a large private broadcaster in the early 1990s. She had brought tapes of previous work, but the man conducting the conversation pushed them aside. He preferred to discuss it over dinner that same evening. When she declined the invitation, he said with a grin that she hadn’t understood it: “I had to show him ‘how determined’ I was to get the job.”

Once she started working for Rai, she also had to deal with sexism and intimidation there. One day she said she asked a supervisor for some professional advice. She wanted to be a correspondent in the US and asked what seemed the best approach. “Then he touched me and tried to take me in his arms.” She became so upset that she started to cry, whereupon the man said she was exaggerating.

Rai 1 journalist Cinzia Fiorato: “What I’ve been through has had a big impact on my career.”

Photo Riccardo Biondic



Journalists who are willing to testify openly about transgressive behavior are few and far between, including in Italy. “But it is clear that it happens very often,” said Silvia Garambois (66), president of Giulia, the association of women journalists in Italy. The Italian Statistical Office (ISTAT) scounted in 2018 that an estimated 43.6 percent of Italian women between the ages of 14 and 65 have experienced unwanted behavior at some point. That survey was conducted in 2015 and 2016. Giulia and the Italian press association subsequently organized their own survey in 2019 and checked what was happening in journalism.

Based on 1,132 answers found that 85 percent of the respondents said he had been sexually harassed once during their career in the media. For 42.2 percent this happened not long ago, but in the year of the survey. “Sexually transgressive behavior is therefore the order of the day for journalists in Italy,” says Garambois, “and in more than a quarter of the cases it concerns a manager”. The figures are already from before the pandemic, but are regularly quoted somewhere, says Garambois: “And time and again in Italy the response is as if we are raising this for the first time.”

Little trust in the judiciary

A number from the survey that is also deeply disturbing is that 19.3 percent said they had ever been asked about sex when looking for a job. Barely 2.2 percent of the journalists indicated that they had also lodged a complaint after transgressive behaviour, which shows low confidence in the Italian justice system.

Rai journalist Cinzia Fiorato was attacked for years by a stalker as a screen face, and then went to court. He judged the man as dangerous and placed him under special supervision for two years.

Despite this outcome, the journalist understands why going to court is not seen as the solution for many other colleagues. Fiorato, for example, did not feel supported by her editors. When she told the editor-in-chief of the TV news that she was afraid that the stalker could roam free in the studio, he replied that she “just looked good”.

Even a favorable ruling from a judge after a stalking complaint cannot change the mentality in a TV studio, if it is misogynistic. Based on her own experience, Fiorato does not believe that a major #MeToo scandal or a case like The Voice of Holland leading to a tipping point in Italy. Improvement and change will have to come gradually.

After all, Italy already had scandals before, after which the dust finally settled again. The most infamous are the ‘bunga-bunga’ sex parties at Silvio Berlusconi, which have resulted in lawsuits, including over the presence of a Moroccan showgirl who was a minor at the time of the facts. Berlusconi was acquitted in that case, but a trial over the bribery of witnesses to speak in his favor is still pending.

In addition, in 2006 a scandal erupted in the worlds of sports, showbiz and politics, with high-ranking people asserting their status against young girls pursuing a television career. An investigation then also followed, but afterwards the attention ebbed away.

Big impact

Despite her experiences with sexism, and the lack of support from her employer when she was being stalked, Cinzia Fiorato stayed with Rai, where she finds that things are slowly but surely changing. “What I’ve been through has had a big impact on my career. Some dreams I put away, and I have often felt alone.” But now, in Italy too, women are much more numerous in editorial offices, and the young generation seems to her to be stronger and more assertive.

The new editors-in-chief of two important Rai newscasts are not only capable professionals, but also women, making Fiorato feel even more secure. In general, however, the journalist sees all too often that women in leadership positions have been brought there by men, and “continue to dance to the tune of men.”

Activist and author Lorella Zanardo in Milan.

Marco Casino



Men generally choose women who ‘don’t make it difficult’, agrees activist Lorella Zanardo, who partly blames women’s issues in Italy for not being a top priority. Especially with prominent newspapers like Corriere della Sera and la Republica In recent years, there has been a strong increase in attention for femicide, which is also a serious social problem in Italy. That’s progress, Zanardo admits, but the tone of the reporting about women being killed by men could be a lot better. “All too often I read things like ‘he killed her because she wanted to leave him’, and ‘because he loved her too much’.”

On a political level, Italy took a big step towards gender equality by requiring women’s quotas on the boards of listed companies. That is important, says Zanardo, also for the visual gender balance. “Women are role models for little girls, and that will set change in motion in the long run.” Something like this also deserves imitation in the media, according to the activist.

She refers to the initiative of the American actress Geena Davis, who established an Institute for Gender Equality in the Media in the US. Zanardo: “The slogan of that institute is: If she can see it, she can be it† I also wish Italy that beautiful slogan.”