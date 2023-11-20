Two recent controversies have raised spirits, on both sides of the political spectrum, in the world of video games. We have already said it before: gamers, far from being the conformist and sedentary caricature that is sometimes painted of them, are one of the most critical and active communities in the world.

First of all, videos of reactions to the appearance of a character from Spiderman 2, “le doctore Young”, “une entomologue” who in the original version is referred to with the pronouns they/them, that is, a non-binary character. All over the Internet you can see criticism of it, reactions from live players and long speeches about why it is wrong (or right) to introduce such a character in a video game as massive as Sony’s. On the other hand, the actress Stefanie Joosten, who 10 years ago played Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain, has criticized his character’s (scarce) outfit. In the game, Quiet needed to wear little clothing because a mutation allowed her to perform a type of photosynthesis, although the game’s creator, Hideo Kojima, who has always liked to sexualize his female characters, could have looked for any other excuse to undress. to the character.

The debate is more profound than the one we are used to, because, basically and in a collective environment like this, the question does not refer so much to the author (we have already debated his about cancellations) but to whether we consumers will be able to extracting the gold nuggets from a product in which we see dark spots. Historically the answer has been yes, do not fool yourself: no film editor denies his work, no matter how much it was sublimated in the hagiography of the Ku Klux Klan. The birth of a nationnor does any documentary filmmaker stop using the shots and techniques that Lenni Riefenstall invented in The triumph of the will to the greater glory of Hitler. Video games are now simply the battlefield on which these questions are clarified. Is it possible that those who see forced inclusivity in Spiderman 2 Are they able to enjoy the virtues of an infinitely entertaining game like that? Is it possible that those who point out the machismo of Metal Gear Solid V Do you see a round game in terms of mechanics and that shows a very solid anti-war argument as a background? Questions, questions.

Moment in which Young’s character is quoted in ‘Spiderman 2’.

“I respect the decisions Kojima and his team made when designing the character. So I respect the choices regarding the Quiet appearance. But I also understand the perspective of people who are not so happy with the way she was portrayed,” Joosten told IGN, in a sentence, in purity, more conciliatory than the dust she raised. “This game came out in 2015 and I think the video game landscape has changed a lot since then,” Joosten said in the interview. Maybe that’s the key to everything. Video games are cultural artifacts, and saying this is equivalent to saying that they are political artifacts. That is to say, children of their own creative societies, the United States tries to impose a more progressive vision of the world in the culture it exports while Japan, the other great power in this negotiation, opts for antithetical terms and continues to promote the excessive sexualization of the characters. feminine or the most hackneyed clichés regarding racial issues. Europe, to use the metaphor of the game of tug-of-war, would remain in the middle of the rope, trapped between the two forces.

It is worth remembering that, in the United States, between 0.5% and 1.6% of adults identify as transgender or non-binary. And it is also worth remembering that video in which an elderly Japanese woman who was being interviewed remains undaunted when a man in a costume comes from behind her to try to scare her, but she screams when the man takes off her costume. reveals your skin color. Finally, it is worth remembering that video games are not something local, not even Western, but global. And we must face the evidence: there are countries that are more sexist than others. And there are countries more racist than others. It is good that we are becoming aware of this, but we should know that when someone is forced to open their morals by force, they end up exaggerating their initial postulates. We don’t have to go that far: it happened to Japan itself in the first half of the last century. These tensions between ways of seeing the world have always existed, and what we are experiencing now is nothing more than the translation to a new scenario of the same dialectical dance that we have already experienced in other arts. And it is not a bad thing, because by introducing the political (and controversial) dimension in video games we are simply underlining its importance. So welcome is the controversy: “They bark, then we ride.”

