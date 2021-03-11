Armor for women has always been a controversial topic in the entertainment area, be it video games or television shows, because they mostly meet an aesthetic ideal and not protection, as it should be.

About it, the Youtuber Jill Bearup has a couple of things to say. She is an expert on this topic, and her channel has several videos on fight criticism, combat choreography, and more related issues.

In a recent video he dedicated himself to talking about women’s armor, pointing out its mistakes and how they could be improved. As well as giving an example of those works that have done it really well.

What he criticizes in this video are the so-called ‘boob armor’, these plates designed with the specific shape of women’s breasts, something that many productions have adopted lately.

The problems of women’s armors with cleavage

The first problem with these armors is that they have ‘cleavage’, which leaves a weak point right in the center of the chest, which would make it less resistant to a direct attack in that area.

In Diana’s case, extra coverage is added right at that weak point, but this analysis explains that this would only add a little more weight and it would be more difficult to maintain balance.

Another problem is how difficult it is to move with weapons using this type of armor, since it often interferes with the movement of the arms. All this was verified within the aforementioned video.

Sylvanas is already dead, but… you sure understand the point of cleavage.

In the end, this expert clarifies that she is aware that they are works of fiction and there is nothing wrong with placing the aesthetic over the practical.

And that we have seen armor like those of the Troopers in Star wars, which do not distinguish between women and men (at least on the chest) and are just as efficient in terms of protection.

Or the armor of Brienne in game of Thrones where he did not need a ‘boob armor’ and his equipment fitted perfectly with it.

We recommend you: The Mandalorian: Fans want a fighter like the new Cara Dune.

What do you think? Do you remember any other armor that caught your attention? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



