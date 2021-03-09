At the foot of the restaurant, sentences heard by McDonald’s employees were meticulously transcribed on a dozen small posters. “Anyway, she always wears makeup like a bitch”, can we read on one of them. Monday morning, in front of the Denfert-Rochereau fast-food restaurant, dozens of activists from the McDroits collective and their supporters came to denounce McDonald’s “systemic” sexism policy, before joining the Parisian feminist demonstration.

“In some restaurants, the wearing of a skirt was compulsory for the hostesses who greeted customers. In some others, only women were hired in this position, so that consumers are supposedly better received ”, details Sarah, member of the collective.

Listening and training need

Set up by employees and ex-employees of the fast food giant, the collective has identified a total of 165 testimonials from employees (the overwhelming majority of them come from women) discriminated against in hiring, victims of behavior sexist and homophobic, or even sexual assault on the part of colleagues or superiors. If the activists obtained, last November, an appointment with the French management of the group which granted them some meager advances, they call on McDonald’s to act more strongly to protect the employees. The members of McDroits are calling in particular for the creation of a unit to listen to and fight against gender-based violence as well as the training of staff in matters of discrimination and sexism. “We have just submitted a file to the Defender of Rights, attaching all our testimonies to it, hoping that he will take his own initiative on the matter”, Sarah explains.

Alongside the employees of the fast food brand, dozens of other workers, including the chambermaids of the Ibis Batignolles or Léa, receptionist at the initiative of the Pas ta potiche movement, wanted to take up International Women’s Day to denounce the working conditions they have to endure. The opportunity to demand that real measures be taken against sexism and aggression, regardless of the professional sector.