Sexism | Are you here as a break entertainment, Jonna Järvise was asked – some couldn’t stand the young female director, and now she is leaving the field of her dreams

July 19, 2024
Sexism | Are you here as a break entertainment, Jonna Järvise was asked – some couldn't stand the young female director, and now she is leaving the field of her dreams
Nine out of ten workers in the construction industry are men. As a young woman, the engineer who managed construction sites was disappointed in the reality of her dream job.

At work drifted into the role of secretary to use the photocopier. The employee was busy with texts on the weekend night. The male colleague took credit for the work, and the subordinate refused to listen.

Construction engineer Jonna Järvinen30, says that he recently realized that not everything should have been tolerated.

