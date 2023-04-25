Sexism, Ben Sulayem again in the crosshairs

More allegations of sexism for Mohammed Ben Sulayem. After what emerged at the beginning of the year with the sentence on the “women who think they are smarter than men” the president of the FIA ​​ended up once again in the eye of the storm. And this time from a direct interested party: Shaila Ann-Rao, former interim general secretary for FIA motor sport, allegedly sent a letter denouncing numerous cases of sexist behavior before her departure last December. To reveal it is the Telegraph.

The Emirati would have been one of the two recipients of this letter. The other was FIA Senate President Carmelo Sanz de Barros, but the Federation did not investigate following his claims. As a spokesperson explained to the British newspaper, “Shaila-Ann Rao has been interim director of the FIA ​​since 1 June 2022 and then became interim secretary general for motor sport. In November 2022 it was agreed by both parties that she would leave this position. Terms of mutual confidentiality have been agreed, as is customary. Neither side referred to the FIA’s Ethics Committee“. In short, Rao should have referred to the ethics committee. In the event that the president himself is the subject of the investigation, the report should be presented to the Senate, which can decide to take further action.

That sentence about women

Sexism is not a new charge against Ben Sulayem. More than 20 years ago, on his personal website, the Emirate wrote a sentence (archived), which read “I don’t like women who think they’re smarter than men, because that’s not the truth”.

The Federation then hastened to throw water on the fire, stating that those of Ben Sulayem were sentences that did not reflect his current convictions. However, the federal president was seen by some witnesses yell at Rao in the paddock during last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, who had “dared” to contradict him in front of other people. Again according to sources contacted by Telegraphthe British lawyer would have felt humiliated by the president to the point of leaving suddenly at the end of 2022, by which time the relationship with Ben Sulayem had deteriorated irreparably.

Ben Sulayem in Baku should return to the Formula 1 paddock after the very serious family mourning that struck him in March. It will be an opportunity to start afresh from this painful private affair, but also to shed light on the Rao affair and heal relations with the top management of Formula 1, from which he had promised to withdraw following the criticisms received for the undue interference in the negotiation between Liberty Media and the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund (PIF).