Offense is the best defense

Legal action against the Telegraaf. This is the move that – as reported by motorsport-total.com – the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has undertaken against the authoritative Dutch newspaper which is revealing numerous details of the investigation involving the English manager.

It was just the Telegraaf to uncover the case on February 2nd and this newspaper also reported that Horner's conversation with the independent lawyers who were entrusted with the internal investigation by Red Bull lasted 8 hours in which the dossier was submitted to the team principal of the accumulationsif detailed by the employee who reported the “transgressive behavior” on the part of Horner which – according to the Telegraaf – even attempted to silence everything by offering a large sum of money to the employee in question who claims to have received inappropriate messages “regularly and for a considerable period of time”.

“I deny all accusations made against me. But of course I am cooperating with the investigations, which I hope will be concluded in the near future – Horner declared to the microphones of Sky Sports UK on the occasion of the presentation of the Red Bull RB20 underlining that he does not believe in currents within the Anglo-Austrian team that would like his 'head' – I was with Jos and Max a few days ago at Silverstone. Max is completely focused on his work and supports me a lot”. Furthermore, sources close to Horner they denied that the latter was given the opportunity to resign without 'losing face', the reason presented to the Horner team would have been generic 'health problems'.