The situation in which the López Obrador government finds itself makes me think of a football coach who has carefully prepared the game with an offensive strategy, but at minute 20 his best player commits a penalty, is sent off and they score the goal . With 70 minutes to go, the coach has to decide whether to continue with his aggressive game plan and risk receiving a catastrophic win or modify his plans and adopt a more conservative strategy that minimizes risks. The terrible global economic crisis has radically changed the circumstances that existed when the president conceived his “game plan.” It is worth wondering when and to what extent it will introduce the changes in accordance with the tragedy that has befallen us.

Keep reading