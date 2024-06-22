Euronews: Sex workers in Belgium will be able to enter into employment contracts

Sex workers in Belgium will be allowed to work officially and enter into appropriate contracts. The TV channel reported this euronews.

It is noted that this will become possible thanks to the law adopted by the government of a European country in May 2024. Now industry workers will be able to enter into employment contracts with certified employers. They will also have access to maternity leave, unemployment benefits and health insurance.

According to the law, the employer will have to have its headquarters in Belgium, undergo a criminal record check and obtain a work permit. In turn, employees will have the right to refuse to serve the client at any time.

Previously, Belgium passed a law according to which pimps received the right to file complaints against prostitutes. Prostitution was decriminalized in the European country in March 2022. However, the law on work in the sex industry was adopted only in May 2024.