Sex worker sued a man who wanted services with his 4-year-old daughter

Reference image.
Cesár Joaquín is the subject who also made child pornography at home.
In La Plata, Argentina, a sex worker denounced a man who wanted to include the woman’s daughter in the meeting, just four years old.
This is how the local police, on May 16, captured the subject identified as César Joaquín, a 31-year-old man.
The Directorate of Cybernetic Investigations of Argentina reported that the woman denounced Joaquín because he asked him to include his four-year-old daughter in sexual services. It is also known that the man sent him photos of the minor when he asked him to.
The authorities carried out a search of the house where Joaquín lived, where they found 162.5 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of cocaine. Likewise, they found a digital camera, cell phone, hard drives, a USD memory card and 30. 5000 dollars.
Investigations indicate that the man carried out in his home child pornography recordingsbecause in the preliminary review of his cell phone they found photographs of child pornography, among these, photographs of his daughter.
The authorities reported that these videos are marketed on online pages of pedophiles, for this reason he had that amount of money.
