A resident of Moscow, Irina, told Moslenta about how she came to work in a sex service and what taboos she immediately noted for herself at the beginning of the journey.

According to her, only after entering the profession, she decided that she would never drink alcohol with her clients. “This is taboo. And I never get into cars with non-Russians. In most cases, a woman is nothing to them. Even their compatriots are treated with disdain. What to say about us? I knew they beat girls. I always refused, ”she notes. The Russian woman added that, having been refused, representatives of other nationalities often ran out of cars and made scandals with threats.

The sex worker also said that she never gets into taxi drivers’ cars. “From experience, these are either burned-out businessmen, or people with a criminal record, who by hook or by crook have found this job, or fathers of families who are trying to carry everything they earn into the house,” explains Irina, specifying that all of those listed never leave a tip, but can and completely take away from the workers of the intimate sphere what they earned earlier. Irina noted that owners of economy-class cars can behave according to the same scheme. “So everything is clear for me: no drunks, non-Russians and taxi drivers,” she concluded.

