The alleged sex worker attacked the client with glass, causing serious injuries, immediately afterwards, the attacker fled

A sex worker attacked one of his clients with a glasscausing commotion among the witnesses present, the events were recorded in the city of Queretaro. According to accounts of people who witnessed the incident, the assailant fled to a gas station in the town of Santa Rosa Jáuregui, with the aim of hiding.

The police authorities of the state of Querétaro reported the arrest of an individual involved in the incident, who caused serious injuries on another person using glass as a weapon. The events took place on the side of Paseo de la República, located in the Santa Rosa Jáuregui delegation, and were reported through an emergency call to number 911.

Once information was collected from the witnesses present at the scene, the person allegedly responsible for the intentional injuries was arrested.

The individual was made available to the Prosecutor's Office, where the corresponding investigations will be carried out. Meanwhile, the victim was transferred to a medical center for medical attention and evaluation.

According to eyewitness accounts, at first the two people had a conversation that later led to a heated argument. In a chilling twist, the alleged sex worker assaulted clientwith a glass, causing serious injuries. Immediately afterwards, the assailant fled and went to a nearby gas station in a desperate attempt to hide from the authorities.