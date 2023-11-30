Sex worker and tennis player: “Silvia’s game” on TV, the story of Jessica, a successful escort

“Silvia’s Game”, 2021 biographical documentary directed by Valerio Lo Muzio and Emiliano Trovati, focused on life and profession of the Bolognese sex worker Silvia Tartari, aka Jessicaairs on Cielo for the first time on TV.



In a story free of cultural inhibitions and moralism, the absolute protagonist is Silvia, successful escort and lover of luxury, who pursued economic well-being, building a career that would allow her to realize her desires.

A story that tells the activity of a sex worker, but also the ways in which Silvia Tartari manages to balance career, private life and tennis sportswoman.

Photo albums, beauty treatments and taking care of your social profiles: Silvia, she says herself, “lives like a company”, a brand with a reputation to consolidate and maintain. For her, this is the normality of a freelancer, committed to investing in herself and her image. But a client’s proposal will lead her to reflect on the value of her own sexual and personal freedom.

Silvia’s game on TV, where to watch it

For the first time on Cielo, tomorrow, Saturday 2 December, in the late evening (DTT 26, Sky 126, TivùSat 19)

