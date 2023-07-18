Sex work | Sex sellers are seen either as courtesans or as victims locked in a battery. Researcher Niina Vuolajärvi wants to normalize sex work.

Doing sex work is becoming normalized, and according to researcher Niina Vuolajärvi, that is a good thing. But can selling sex ever be a “real” job, with such a strong stigma attached to it?

Public The discussion about selling sex has changed significantly in recent years.

It used to be called prostitution. Now we say sex work.

In the past, sex sellers remained very hidden. Now some of them even give interviews to the media.

Before, the aim was to minimize prostitution. Today, we are already thinking about whether the mating ban should perhaps be relaxed.