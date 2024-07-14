Sex work | In the center of Helsinki, sex is sold on summer nights – HS watched how women offered “massage in their own place” on the street

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
In the center of Helsinki, sex is sold on summer nights. HS watched how the women offered men a “massage in their own place” from morning to night. According to the police, many sex workers come from Africa and come to Finland just to have sex.
Salla Rajala HS
Bthe central center of Elsing is lively on a warm summer night. Nightclub queues wind through the streets and terraces are filled with rowdy revelers.
Two casually dressed women are standing in front of a bar. One of them has a top jacket, with a hoodie peeking out from under it. Showy eye make-up makes ordinary clothes stand out.
#Sex #work #center #Helsinki #sex #sold #summer #nights #watched #women #offered #massage #place #street
Leave a Reply