Sex work | In the center of Helsinki, sex is sold on summer nights – HS watched how women offered “massage in their own place” on the street

In the center of Helsinki, sex is sold on summer nights. HS watched how the women offered men a “massage in their own place” from morning to night. According to the police, many sex workers come from Africa and come to Finland just to have sex.

Salla Rajala HS

2:00 am

Bthe central center of Elsing is lively on a warm summer night. Nightclub queues wind through the streets and terraces are filled with rowdy revelers.

Two casually dressed women are standing in front of a bar. One of them has a top jacket, with a hoodie peeking out from under it. Showy eye make-up makes ordinary clothes stand out.