Sex with Hitler is a strange game that mixes a classic shooter with a visual novel pornographic. You can find it on Steam, where it costs just € 5.69. It is just the latest in a series of strange titles that see the Nazi dictator as the protagonist.

A properly cleaned up Sex with Hitler image

Sex with Hitler tells of the Fuhrer trying to rebuild a life after losing everything. The setting of the game is the Second World War and with him there will be five heroines with whom he will have to interact, who can be friends or enemies.

The game, developed by Romantic Room, a team specializing in pornographic visual novels, features anime-style graphics and lots of sex scenes. However it is not the only title that puts Hitler in particular situations.

Hitler Hates Anime and Hitler Love Anime by PaulArt see him hitting or satisfying anime girls with a giant dildo. Heal Hitler he is much more serious and puts the players in the shoes of a 1925 psychologist who must be able to penetrate the mind of the Fuhrer to avoid the tragedies of Nazism. It is also the only one to which a link can be provided on these pages. Hitler On The Moon is a third-person shooter where Japanese authorities send a half-naked spy into space to fight against the forces of, guess what, Hitler. Finally, Adolf Hitler Humiliation Simulator is instead a simulator in which Hitler can be tortured.

Who knows where this strange fetishism of some for dictators comes from. In fact, it should be noted that on Steam there are also many games dedicated to Stalin.