Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: Whenever I have sex with my girlfriend, there is not proper ejaculation, like I do during masturbation. It comes out very slowly and the condom is ruined. I do not think I have had an ejaculation. What should I do?

answer: How old are you and how long has it been? Are you taking any medicines or have you had any recent operations? Please tell something more about yourself. I cannot give you an answer based on this limited information.

