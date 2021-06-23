An American teacher was accused of having had several sexual relations with a 16-year-old student.

The boy attends the same Houston school where the woman taught, at least until the charges against him cost her her job.

The relationship between the two had been noticed by some employees, also because, according to what was reported, the teacher would have manifested jealousy behaviors against the young man: seeing him sitting next to his girlfriend, he would even threaten him bringing scissors to his head.

In the course of the investigation, according to what was leaked, the woman allegedly admitted having had sexual relations with the minor in the back seat of her car.