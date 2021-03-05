The teacher from the English city of Aylesbury had initially sent the student nude photos, after which she threatened him. Now she has to be imprisoned for several years. The judge called her actions “extremely despicable”.

W.Because she had sex with a 15 year old student, a married teacher was imprisoned in England for six years and two months. “I have no doubt that you have committed a gross breach of trust,” said Judge Bal Dhiwal on Friday in the town of Aylesbury. “You have taken advantage of a child in your care and used it for your own sexual satisfaction.” The teacher also threatened the teenager to finish him off if he made the relationship public. She also told him that he was pregnant and had a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old was a trust teacher. She approached the youngster on the sidelines of a sports tournament in September 2018, after which she sent him lewd text messages as well as nude photos and an intimate video. After all, she had sex with the boy. Her actions were “extremely despicable,” said the judge.

The 35-year-old was convicted in January of having seduced a child into sexual activities. Now the sentence followed. In addition to the prison sentence, she is not allowed to work with children or vulnerable adults for life and is also included on a list of sex offenders.