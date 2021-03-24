Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Sex | What was your first sex experience like? Answer the HS questionnaire

March 24, 2021
Answers to the survey are sought from young people under the age of 25 in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

What kind was your first sex experience? What kind of relationship did you have with the other party? How old were you Where did you have sex?

HS makes a story about what kind of sex young people have today. And with whom? We hope readers will help.

The survey seeks to look at youth sexuality and its transformation. Answers are especially sought from young people under the age of 25 in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Large some sex is still heterosexual, but there have also been significant changes in culture.

For example, women’s desire for other women is now more evident in research. HS said earlier Finsex research has shown that Finns have found sexual diversity.

You can answer the survey using the form below or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

HS will not publish the name of the sender of the message without his permission. Please still leave your contact information so that we can ask for more information if necessary.

.
