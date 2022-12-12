Sex | What is it like to have sex when you want to have a child? “More wonderful,” says the 63-year-old man

Exciting and primitive. On the other hand, it’s horrible to perform and to do it by force. We asked readers what it’s like to have sex when you want a baby. In addition, experts tell us what advice they have for having sex – and how exactly sex should be timed for ovulation.

What kind of is to have sex when you want to have a child? Here’s what readers say:

More wonderful. Male, 63 Without contraception, sex feels better and the thought of having a child tickles your fancy. Female, 33 It was amazing, there was a little extra excitement and closeness, of course, and the thought that we were going to have a child, especially for the wife, clearly excited her more than normal. And there was no need to worry about contraception. Male 40

In everyone’s opinion, sex aimed at having a child is not that interesting:

We looked at the calendar when it would be good to do business. We practiced even though neither of us felt like it or could have done it. Some clinical straightening finally produced a result. Woman 36 Scheduled execution. There is a lack of spontaneity and passion. Female, 32. The first couple of months were fun and exciting. After that, the work became more fulfilling and sometimes it felt like a stressful compulsive bun. Scheduling and “must now when there’s a time window” take away feelings, and romance is far from the job. After a week of being forced to do something, you don’t feel like being close to another person for a moment. Female, 34

Readers the experiences have been collected from a survey that was published in November on HS.fi. 280 readers responded to the survey. The survey asked what it’s like to have sex when the goal is to have a child.