Sexologist Emily Morse called having sex an alternative to sports training

Sex can become an alternative to sports training if partners increase their physical activity in bed. In an interview with Insider, sexologist Emily Morse listed the most energy-intensive postures for maintaining physical fitness.

For sex to bring not only pleasure, but also benefits, you should get out of your comfort zone, Morse advises. She called the most suitable those positions in which the partners experience the maximum load on the muscles. For example, the “rider” or “wheelbarrow” poses, as well as any other positions in which you need to stand or hold the bar.

For greater efficiency, Morse recommended dragging out the process as long as possible. For example, slow down or take short pauses to delay the completion of sexual intercourse.

Research do not confirmthat sex replaces a full workout at the gym or a jog. Test results show that men spend more energy thinking and talking about sex than the act itself. The heart rate during the process rarely exceeds 130 beats per minute. Women experience even less stress.

Earlier, Maria Filatova, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Chaika clinic, and Alexander Lubennikov, a urologist and andrologist, revealed the connection between playing sports and increasing libido. In their opinion, regular physical activity improves blood circulation, including in the genitals, which has a positive effect on interest in sex.