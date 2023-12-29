Much research reveals how many microplastic particles humans ingest and absorb into the bloodstream, but researchers at Duke and Appalachian State examined a new source of microplastic absorption: sex toys.

In a study originally published in “Microplastics and Nanoplastics” in March 2023, researchers discussed the health risks of sex toys. Most American adults report using these objects, which, by design, interact with intimate, permeable body parts. Many people around the world do not realize the potential risks of sex toys, which researchers stress so consumers can make informed decisions.

The study, conducted by Joana Sipe and Christine Hendren, examined the potentials risks associated with four types of sex toys currently available: anal toys, balls, double vibrators and external vibrators. In order of micro- and nanoplastic release, from highest to lowest, the results found that the first sex toy released the most particles, followed by beads, double vibrators and external vibrators.

Another risk element linked to the presence of microplastics in sex toys are phthalates, known to be endocrine disruptors. These substances were present in all sex toys tested, at levels that “exceeded hazard warnings.”

“We assert that because the measured presence of phthalates in our small sample size exceeds the exposure limit for the same chemicals in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regulations on children's toys…a study on “The existence or otherwise of risk scenarios even in the case of sex toys is prudent for the protection of public health”, observe Sipe and Hendren.