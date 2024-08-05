Italians prefer sex toys to their partners: their market is growing by 13.5 percent

Today, Wednesday July 31st, is the World Orgasm Day. According to what is reported on I read and a search for Idealit seems that Italians always try less pleasure with your partner (or any partner), but rely on something else to enjoy their sex life. sex toysin fact, they are increasingly used and, in the last year, their sector has registered a increase of purchasing intentions equal to +13.5 percent. According to research, it also seems that in summer more sex toys are bought than during the rest of the year.