If we talk about sex and masturbation, we also have to talk about sex toys: 60% stated that they use sex toys to masturbate in a survey conducted by Erotique Pink and the Argentine Society for Human Sexuality (SASH) at the beginning of the year.

The favorite toys of the people surveyed were, in the first place, the vaginal vibrator (70%) and, secondly, the clitoral sucker (10%).

Francesca Gnecchi, journalist with a degree in sexuality and director of Erotique Pink, tells Clarion the latest advances in sex toys, which have to do with connected bodies: since when has our pleasure involved so much contact with machines?

“The Satisfyer Connect, for example, is a app that comes with several toys of the brand and that allows us to connect our device to the mobile, both to control it directly and to execute various patterns and rhythms, apart from those that are already possible on the device itself. “This also allows remote control (two different houses or two different countries) , opening the door for couples to control the toy in their remote sessions.

“As an example of these infinite possibilities is the Music Vibes: the connection with streaming music for synchronized vibration: it is possible to connect the device with our favorite music playlist and it will vibrate accordingly. Our favorite topics become new sensory experiences“.

One time connected, the control of the device is left in the hands of the couple to do what they want, and it is also possible to use video calling applications such as FaceTime. It is even possible to set an alarm for the device to vibrate when it is time for a “date.”

During this time, as fewer “real” dates were generated, many and many ventured into self-pleasure techniques and even dared to buy toys in the privacy of their homes.

The benefits of self-pleasure

“Besides providing enjoyment, masturbation can offer multiple benefits on a personal level and in the couple. Unconsciously, masturbation and pleasure seeking begins during childhood. It is a normal and healthy practice It is recommended to carry out throughout life because through it people can begin to know their genitals, explore their body, their reactions to certain stimuli and discover the erogenous zones or techniques that give them sexual pleasure. These learnings about oneself can then be communicated to the partner to achieve a deeper sexual connection, “explains Gnecchi.

Especially in times of quarantine, many speak of a time of “general sexual abstinence” or “sexual slump.”

Versus new restrictions and possible cancellations of activities, the stress It is reinforced. The mood is up and down, anxiety grows, the feeling of emptiness and depression. All of this directly affects sexual desire.

“Resorting to self-satisfaction can be helpful in times when one’s libido levels do not match those of the couple. There are times when one experiences increased desire but the other person does not want to have sex for various reasons. reasons: fatigue, stress, lack of desire, among others. So, self-satisfaction becomes the ideal ally to obtain sexual pleasure without the need to pressure others. Masturbation may be the perfect plan to spend time with yourself“, emphasizes Gnecchi.

Ranking: 5 best-selling sex toys

1. Remote vibrating ring

It is a vibrating ring that the man puts on and when it penetrates it vibrates on the woman’s clitoris. It can also be used by two women for rubbing. It can be used at a distance or also during penetration. It is recharged by USB.

2. Clitoral sucker

This external toy is a sucker for the clitoris, it has a kind of silicone soup on its head that, when placed on the clitoris, generates suction. Suction can be put on different intensities And it can also be used as a vibrator. It is handled with or without app.

3. Suction “travel”

The “love triangle” It is a clitoral sucking vibrator with a small design ideal for travel. It has a head that, when approaching the clitoris area, manages to stimulate it externally through intense air pulses. It can also be used with the application by operating it remotely.

4. Penis vibrator

It is a powerful vibrator, stimulator and masturbator with twelve controllable vibration modes to personal taste and desire.

5. “Strap On” for same-sex couples

It is a dildo or vibrator with a harness or “strap-on”, also known as a female penis. It can also be used without a belt with the possibility of putting it in vibration mode.