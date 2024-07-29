In the US, a sex toy lover who wore a cock ring for 24 hours developed gangrene. As a result, part of his penis had to be amputated, writes Daily Mail edition.

A 68-year-old man used a special ring to prolong his erection. After 24 hours, his penis was so swollen that the ring could only be removed with pliers.

A week later, the man went to the hospital complaining of difficulty urinating. By then, his penis had turned purple and blistered, and yellow patches had appeared on his skin. He was discharged after a catheter was inserted.

Two weeks later, the man was hospitalized again. This time, it became clear that his genitals had lost blood supply. The tissues of his penis had turned black and were beginning to die.

To stop the gangrene from progressing, drugs and urgent removal of dead tissue were required. The necrosis progressed so far that doctors were forced to cut off the entire upper part of the penis.

Later, an additional operation was performed, during which the penis was reconstructed using tissue taken from the patient’s thigh.

The clinical case was described in the medical journal Urology Case Reports.

Earlier, a 63-year-old Brazilian man who suffered from penile cancer spoke about life after penile amputation. “In the first weeks after the operation, I felt sad, I can’t deny it,” he admitted. “Not having part of my penis is terrible.”