Dr. Yogesh TandonI am 36 years old married man. My sex timing is very less and ejaculation soon occurs while having sex. Second, at the time of sex, the stiffness of the penis decreases. Although my sexual desire persists. Please tell us if there is any solution and medicine.

answer: You are struggling with premature ejaculation and are in the early stage of erectile dysfunction ie erectile dysfunction. You should concentrate on your diet and exercise. Kegal exercise will be very beneficial for you. Start doing workouts and take protein rich diet eggs, fish, cheese, pulses, dry fruits etc.

Sexpart: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.