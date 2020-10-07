F.For the American sex and couples therapist Marty Klein, sex is not an activity but an idea to think about and talk about. He has been advising couples on their sexual frustration since the 1980s and usually advises them to let go and get rid of expectations and statistics.

WORLD: You mean that when it comes to sex, many people cling to the classic sequence of foreplay, penetration and orgasm?

Marty Klein: Absolutely. Many people have no idea what power and freedom you have during sex! You can have sex however you want. Anyone can change it as they please. There is only one rule in sex: there are none.

WORLD: Instead, many of you want to know, “How much sex is normal?”

Small: Well, unfortunately. And any good couple or sex therapist will answer, “No comment.” It is difficult to define what is “normal” about sex. And especially here in Silicon Valley, where everyone wants to be the most extraordinary and best programmer or founder in the world, I ask back: “Are you really aiming to have normal sex? It doesn’t make sense to me when I look at her life. “

WORLD: Why do people long to compare?