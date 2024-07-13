Diesen Termin wird die deutsch-amerikanische Soziologin und Sexttherapeutin Ruth Westheimer, wie „Dr. Ruth“ mit vollem Namen heißt, nicht mehr erleben. Sie starb am Freitag in ihrer Wohnung in New York, wie ein Sprecher mitteilte.

Externer Inhalt von Twitter Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Westheimer was born Karola Ruth Siegel to Orthodox Jewish parents in Wiesenfeld, Hesse, in 1928. After the November pogroms, she was rescued from the Nazis in 1938 on the so-called Kindertransport and then lived in a Swiss children’s home for six years. After the war, she emigrated to Palestine, where she was trained as a sniper as a member of the Zionist underground organization Hagana. She eventually moved to Paris to study psychology before emigrating to the USA in 1956. There she earned her master’s degree in sociology, completed her doctorate and trained as a sex therapist in New York.

Westheimer, as she was called after her marriage in 1957, became known to a wider audience in the 1980s. In a New York radio show, she answered listeners’ questions about sex and relationships – taboo subjects at the time. Columns and television appearances followed, and Westheimer also wrote numerous self-help books.

As can be seen from an X-post by her co-author Allison Gilbert, the two visited Fort Tyron Park in New York shortly before Westheimer’s death. There is a bench there dedicated to Westheimer’s husband, who died in 1997. “My love has gone down to his garden,” it says. Now Westheimer has followed him. She leaves behind a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.