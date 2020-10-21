VIt lasts between four and six seconds. If it takes a particularly long time, then eight to nine seconds. Male orgasm is a brief pleasure. And one that many men achieve with routine, says sex therapist Christopher Jones. “That’s why I’m a big believer in masturbating to get to know yourself and the ways to stimulate yourself,” says Jones. Toys could also help.

ICONIST: Are men’s orgasms very different from orgasms women have?

Jones: There are clearly differences between the sexes. Women have more intense orgasms – when they do. That’s because it takes them longer to even get to that point. Dealing with masturbation is entirely different too. Most men masturbate, and the men themselves leave no doubt about that either. For most, it’s a quick thing. Women take more time, they use toys. There is a whole industry around toys for women. This is no longer a taboo in the media, at least since “Sex and the City”.

ICONIST: Can Men Learn To Have Better Orgasms?