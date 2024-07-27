“Young people are using condoms less and less and sexually transmitted diseases are increasing dramatically. This is not only the result of poor sexual education, but also of a worrying disregard for one’s own body. Young people seem to seek strong and dangerous emotions, such as the ‘sexy roulette’ that circulates on Telegram and WhatsApp, to feel alive“. This is what psychotherapist and university professor Giuseppe Lavenia, an expert on the world of youth, said, commenting on the Adnkronos investigation that reveals young people’s habits regarding the use of condoms.

“This behavior is symptomatic of a deep discomfort – he says – One perceives a desperate search for extreme sensationsan attempt to fill an inner void and give meaning to one’s existence. Society has failed to convey the importance of respect for oneself and for others.”

“It is urgent to intervene with education on sexuality and affectivity that starts in kindergarten – is the invitation of the psychotherapist, president of the National Association of Technological Addictions, Gap and Cyberbullying – Young people must understand that their body is precious and deserves respect. Only in this way can we hope to reverse this self-destructive trend and promote a healthy and conscious sexuality. Protection and prevention are not just words: they are essential for a safe and satisfying sexual life”.