The brief return to the reboot of “Sex and the City” did not bring luck to Chris Noth: the actor who in the first episode of “And Just Like That” dies in the arms of Sarah Jessica Parker after a 45-minute sweat on a bicycle Peloton, was accused by two women of raping them. Zoe, who is now 40, and 31-year-old Lily said that it was the show that takes up the adventures of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte who crossed the 50-year mark that triggered the spring that, separately and months later the one on the other, led them to contact the Hollywood Reporter with allegations to the real Mr. Big.

Seeing it on the small screen, said Zoe and Lily (both fictional names, specifies the show magazine, to protect the privacy of the two), brought back painful memories of the violence suffered respectively in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. Noth, contacted by the Hollywood Reporter, admitted that he had known the two women “years, perhaps decades ago”, but categorically denied having attacked them: “No means no. This is a line I’ve never crossed. The meetings were consensual. I can’t know for sure why these accusations are coming out now, but one thing is certain: I didn’t attack these women. ‘

Both Zoe and Lily don’t deny they were flattered when, both in their 20s and a decade apart, were invited by Noth to go out with him. The two women admitted that, at first, the actor’s advances had amused them (“being kissed by Mr. Big was something I could have told friends,” said one of them), but not when he, according to the told the Hollywood Reporter, he ripped their clothes off by forcibly penetrating them.

The allegations of violence follow the flop of the first episode of “And Just Like That”, when Noth’s heart attack after spinning on the Peloton brought the title of the fitness giant to the stock market.