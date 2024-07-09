In May 1936, a reporter from The Western Morning News, a newspaper based in Plymouth, England, arrived at the home of Mark Weston, a retired shot putter who had begun a career as a masseur. Weston handed the reporter a certificate recently signed by his doctor. It read: “This is to certify that Mark Weston, who was always brought up as a woman, is a male and should continue his life as such.”

According to the criteria of

Weston, born in 1905 in Plymouth, had been labeled a girl for most of his life. Throughout his sporting career, he played in women’s leagues. But in early 1936, he began consulting a doctor about living as a man. He checked into Charing Cross Hospital for two sex-reassignment operations — one in April and one in May. “I find that I am now in my true element,” Weston told the reporter.

The Morning News published its article on May 28, 1936, under the headline “Female athlete from Devon who has become a man.” Compared to the current contentious debate about trans and intersex athletes, the article and the coverage that followed were striking for their empathy. The paper focused on explaining how a gender transition like Weston’s was possible.

But over time, the focus changed. Weston’s story reached two prominent sports officials — a sports doctor who often advised federations on medical issues and a member of what was then the International Amateur Athletics Federation and is now World Athletics, the athletics federation — who responded by drafting the first versions of their modern gender testing policies, the first of their kind in contemporary sports.

Weston didn’t want to return to sports, let alone women’s sports, but officials were concerned that gender transitions would create gaps in existing male and female categories. Since then, international sports bodies have continued to deny or restrict opportunities for trans and intersex athletes to compete at the highest level, in some cases banning them from competing entirely — all for not meeting a subjective definition of “woman.”

However, we still have an opportunity to design policies that recognize that men’s and women’s sporting categories are imperfect and permeable and that put the humanity and dignity of athletes first.

Supporters of gender testing policies masquerade as fairness; they exist, their proponents claim, to exclude anyone with a perceived biological advantage from women’s sports. That group ranges from trans women, who are barred from participating in most major sports even after undergoing a medical transition, to many cisgender and intersex women who have not undergone any medical transition but who have testosterone levels considered higher than normal for women. Yet there is little evidence to support the idea that these women have physical advantages over other women.

The requirements for female athletes have changed over the ages, from a physical to chromosome testing to hormone testing. At each juncture, sports federations have constructed their subjective definitions of femininity and excluded anyone who doesn’t fit. The most recent example is Lia Thomas, who was prevented from taking part in the Olympic trials because World Aquatics, the federation that oversees swimming, basically bans all trans women from competing in the women’s category.

This summer at the Paris Olympics, gender testing policies will be, in some ways, even more extreme than in years past. Because the International Olympic Committee has decided not to enforce a general rule, the individual federations that govern Olympic sports are now left to their own devices. Although the IOC has projected a goal of greater inclusion, few of the federations have listened. Some, like World Athletics, have all but banned trans and intersex women from women’s competitions. These women are often allowed to compete only with men — neither a realistic nor desirable possibility.

In 1936, when Avery Brundage, an American sports official who was about to join the IOC, read the news about Weston, he was concerned that “hermaphrodites” were participating in women’s sports. He wrote to the head of the committee to call for physical examinations of female athletes.

The IOC passed the proposal on to the International Amateur Athletics Federation — the organization that then oversaw track and field sports. In August 1936, the federation allowed athletes who suspected their competitors did not adhere to traditional notions of their gender to lodge a protest against them. That athlete would then be subject to “a physical inspection by a medical expert.” The federation did not detail what that inspection would entail.

Sports officials thought they had accomplished something important, but few agreed. A New York Daily News columnist wrote that gender testing policies risked unleashing “a deadly virus” of suspicion that “will affect us all.”

Years later, the IOC adopted a version of the International Amateur Athletics Federation’s policy and found itself repeatedly accountable for loopholes in its rules. In 1967, when Polish sprinter Ewa Klobukowska was disqualified for having, as the press put it, “an extra chromosome,” the head of the Polish Olympic Committee criticized the IOC, including Brundage. It made no sense, he said, especially since “there are no generally accepted criteria on gender for female athletes.” The IOC should not decide who would be eligible to compete with such “arbitrariness,” he added.

Doctors of the day knew that biological sex existed on a spectrum. Yet sports officials never spelled out what their criteria for “male” and “female” would be. They seemed to believe they would know an outlier when they saw one.

Regulating elite sports in a way that recognises our current understanding of gender as fluid is complicated. But the current system is broken. Certain sports, such as figure skating and some skiing competitions, probably don’t need to be divided by sex. These divisions may make more sense in other sports. But if we rely on gender categories, we have to accept that they are imperfect. All athletes must have a realistic path to participation in their lived gender category. The days of athletes being cruelly stripped of their right to participate need to end.

If sports officials in 1936 and after had been guided by the spirit of genuine curiosity that permeated newspaper coverage of athletes like Weston, we would not have wasted nearly a century banning athletes simply for being who they are.