Sex | STDs are becoming more common quickly, it’s hard to get tests

The number of infections has accelerated during the past year. Last year, there was an increase in sexually transmitted diseases, especially gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV infections, which were found almost twice as often as usual.

For STD tests access does not take place at Finnish health centers in accordance with the recommendations. This is evident from the survey of the Hivpoint support center maintained by the Hiv Foundation.

In the survey carried out last fall, twenty health centers were contacted and their appointments booked. The purpose was to find out how access to HIV and other STD tests is implemented in public health centers in Finland.

The survey revealed that out of the twenty health centers, only two health centers were directed to STD tests correctly. According to the report, access to an HIV test was completely denied at three health centers.

Particularly it was difficult to get a syphilis test from health stations. Chlamydia and gonorrhea samples were also generally not taken correctly, but were taken from the wrong mucous membranes.

Many health centers were denied access to tests based on the absence of symptoms, even though sexually transmitted diseases can be asymptomatic for a long time. Asymptomatic, they may cause serious health problems for the wearer, and one threat is that they will spread.

See also Industry A factory for battery materials will be built in Hamina: the value of the investment is EUR 200-300 million According to THL’s recommendations, you should always get an HIV test on your own initiative, without a doctor’s referral, free of charge and anonymously.

Specially According to the report, in relation to HIV testing, the absence of symptoms should never be a reason for a health center not to take the test. HIV infection can be asymptomatic for many years. There are approximately 800 HIV-infected people in Finland who do not know they are infected.

If left untreated, HIV infection can lead to the life-threatening stage of AIDS. More than 60 percent of HIV infections are diagnosed only when the infection has progressed far or even to the AIDS stage.

From the point of view of a person infected with HIV, it is important that the infection is detected as early as possible. According to THL’s recommendations, you should always get an HIV test on your own initiative, without a doctor’s referral, free of charge and anonymously.

sexually transmitted diseases the number of infections has accelerated during the past year. Last year, there was an increase especially in gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV infections, which were found to be almost twice as many as usually every year.

According to the report, testing practices in primary care should be developed so that infected people can get the treatment they need and the increase in the number of infections can be stopped.

“Uniform sexually transmitted disease testing practices and guidelines are needed, which are easily accessible to employees of health centers,” says Hivpoint’s expert Sanna Salo in the bulletin.

This week is HIV testing week in Europe. The purpose of the week is to encourage healthcare providers throughout Europe to increase HIV testing.