US Magazine: Actress imprisoned for involvement in sex sect leadership released

American actress Allison Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan in the TV series Smallville, was released from prison ahead of schedule. About it informs US Magazine.

Mack, 40, was released after 21 months of her three-year sentence. She was imprisoned in 2021 because of her participation in the leadership of the sex cult NXIVM, in which she recruited women. The charges against her were first brought in 2018. The reasons for her early release, which took place on July 3, are still unknown.

NXIVM was founded in the late 1990s by Keith Raniere under the guise of a company for personal and professional growth education. Its head imprisoned the girls in sexual slavery, forced them to take an oath of allegiance, and, when trying to leave the cult, blackmailed them with photos of an intimate nature and compromising evidence. Almost two dozen women testified against the cult leader and described how they were branded, starved and extorted money from them.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly in 2018, Mack personally “performed ceremonies in which the slaves of the cult were branded with Raniere’s initials on their bodies.” After that, she put her hands on the girls’ chests and told them to “feel the pain” and “think of the master” while they screamed in pain. Old posts found on social media indicated that Mack was trying to recruit actresses Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson into the cult.

Initially, Mac faced up to 17 years in prison, but she received a lenient sentence because she pleaded guilty and helped the investigation by giving numerous testimonies against Raniere.

I apologize to those I brought to NXIVM. I'm sorry I dragged you into the vile and cruel plans of a pervert. I apologize for urging you to use your resources to participate in something that turned out to be so ugly and vile. Allison Mackactress

Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October 2020. He was found guilty of trafficking in minors, forced labor and sex crimes. In an interview with NBC, he said that he considers himself innocent.

