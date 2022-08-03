Just by saying “porn” in a conversation, the first reaction you get from your interlocutors may be astonishment. Not so much because of the untimely or organic nature of its inclusion in the dialogue, but because of the simple fact that its mere insinuation sets off the alarms that taboos have implanted in society, despite the fact that thousands are regular consumers of these productions.

We know that there are famous stars who have flirted with adult entertainment early in their careers, but many have a hard time admitting this kind of ‘dark past’.

However, the presence of explicit sexual material in cinema has evolved over the years. This ‘uncovering’ has reached such a point that, although misogynistic and squared, Hollywood has gone from removing nude frames of Kate Winslet in “Titanic” to build commercial narratives very focused on pleasure for the sake of it, such as “50 shades of gray”.

Not only is it there, but it seems that the most viewed titles are those that include a touch of spice to their story, such as the disposable “365 days ID”, which was ignored by viewers, famous among fans of the erotic and, ultimately, the start of a profitable franchise for Netflix. But how did this change occur?

No clear accounts, but with obvious reason

The mass use of the Internet has allowed, as expected, free and easy access to all kinds of material. You don’t have to be very skilled in the matter to perceive that there are endless libraries of pornographic content. This has allowed many viewers to ‘learn’ certain behaviors from what they see and believe it should be.

Clearly, and although there is no specific way to measure it, this has led to a kind of sexual liberation in the public and the film industry was not going to be left behind. Of course, we are not including ‘pioneer’ tapes like Salò, or the 120 days of Sodom, “The Empire of the Senses”and more.

Even so, the popularity of 18+ actors and actresses has helped (if you want to see it that way) to deconstruct paradigms in the seventh art.

However, this has inevitably paved the way for the idealization of stiff processes that only serve to extol the common thread of a plot that needs it, while the reality is totally different. It has also given way to filmmakers using erotic scenes just to get attention.

That is to say, we have more than once come across those films that unnecessarily include risqué sequences, with the presumptuous interest of just adding an extra touch to the story, but is it necessary to do so? Not really.

You see it, you like it, you replicate it

All in all, with the different social movements around the world, it seems that we have reached the point where knowing our sexuality is a growing trend and almost like a quest for the medal of recognition.

Somehow, the result has ‘invaded’ especially youth titles. Let’s be realistic, “Elite” Would it have been a success if it didn’t have a dose of sex and debauchery every 2×3? It probably would have gone unnoticed.

Possibly, the same scenario would have lived “Sex education”“euphoria” (which not everyone sees because of the plot), and more. They are just facts.

Believe it or not, movies and TV influence our lives. Habits such as smoking and drinking daily have increased since we see actors and actresses do it in the ‘movies’. We copy their outfits, we pose like them, even some phrases or idioms stick to us, and what happens on the bed of a recording set is transported to the audience.