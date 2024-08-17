According to some testimonies, it seems that often and willingly video game mocap actors don’t get notified regarding the content of their interpretations, even when they include sex scenes.
In an interview with the BBC, former motion capture actress Jessica Jefferies recalled the times she was called upon to perform certain sequences without receiving any information about their natureonly to find out they included sex scenes.
“I once got an email or a phone call from a studio saying they needed me for a job, but no further details,” the actress recalled. “I introduced myself and only then was it explained to me that I would have shot a rape scene.”
“The sequence could be watched for as long as the player wanted, through a window, until the character who raped the character was shot in the head. In my opinion, this was something absolutely free.”
The point, Jefferies explained, is that even though she was wearing the motion capture suit, and therefore not naked, as an interpreter she had to immerse herself completely in what was happening in that scene, in that kind of intimacy, and this represents a form of violenceespecially where there has been no warning.
A phenomenon that is rarely talked about
We know that the sex scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3 were shot with specialized professionals who provided the actors with all the necessary support, but apparently this is situations that are more unique than rare within the industry.
Another actress, who chose to remain anonymous, said for example that she deeply loves the video game industry but asked for greater clarity, given that at present the performers must sign an NDA and they receive almost no information before filming.
“I only discovered that a recording for a major game contained explicit sequences when I showed up for the job. In reality it was a complete sex scene“, the actress said.
“I had to adapt to interpret the scene vocally, through the glass of the cabin, with the whole team – all men – looking at me. It was heartbreaking. I had been working in the video game industry for a while at that point, but I had never felt so shaken.”
“What really disturbed me about the situation was that I was put in a tight spot, no one thought to ask me if I agreed and no one checked if I was okay afterwards,” she added.
#Sex #scenes #video #games #Mocap #actors #notified #filming
Leave a Reply