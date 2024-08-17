According to some testimonies, it seems that often and willingly video game mocap actors don’t get notified regarding the content of their interpretations, even when they include sex scenes.

In an interview with the BBC, former motion capture actress Jessica Jefferies recalled the times she was called upon to perform certain sequences without receiving any information about their natureonly to find out they included sex scenes.

“I once got an email or a phone call from a studio saying they needed me for a job, but no further details,” the actress recalled. “I introduced myself and only then was it explained to me that I would have shot a rape scene.”

“The sequence could be watched for as long as the player wanted, through a window, until the character who raped the character was shot in the head. In my opinion, this was something absolutely free.”

The point, Jefferies explained, is that even though she was wearing the motion capture suit, and therefore not naked, as an interpreter she had to immerse herself completely in what was happening in that scene, in that kind of intimacy, and this represents a form of violenceespecially where there has been no warning.