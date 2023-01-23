A couple was filmed while had sex during the Monte-Carlo Rally. A perfect combination except that some fans took it literally. Here’s what happened to witness the Greek pilot Jourdan Serderidis during SS2 of the Monte-Carlo Rally.

Outdoor sex and exhibitionism beyond all limits

The public sex and exhibitionism it is practiced by someone, but both are illegal in many countries. Very many practice sex in the car but in public, outdoors, it is much more limited because it causes scandal and embarrassment for the people involved and these attitudes can be considered as forms of sexual harassment. Furthermore, they can also lead to legal penalties such as fines or even arrest. It is recommended to avoid these practices. And there’s probably also a couple passionate about cars and engines who wanted to unleash their imagination during the night, inside a special rally stage, practicing sex with the sound of racing cars. But let’s try to understand what happened.

Sex at the Monte-Carlo Rally: couple filmed by the onboard camera

Love (but also sex) at the time of the WRC during the Monte-Carlo Rally it can be very strange, especially when you have to “entertain” between one break and another. Indeed, during the PS2 from the onboard of the Greek driver Jourdan Serderidis, on board a Ford Puma Rally 1an unthinkable image was noticed: a couple, a man and a woman, “deceived the wait” on the side of the track and the scene was filmed on WRC Live and went around the web.

The action was unique in its kind, and perhaps it has never happened to witness a couple having sex during a rally stage in Monte-Carlo or at any sporting event. But one thing is certain: this was a fine and good stunt that will remain in the memory of many, especially in that of the good Jourdan Serderidis.

It seems that the Greek driver finished the special stage more than a minute behind Ogier, due to going off the track. Could the cause have been the absurd scene?

