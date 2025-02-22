Spain had just won the World Cup. The players, thirteen years after their male counterparts, They hung a star in the chest of the national shirt. A pride. On the grass of the Australian stadium, in Sydney, Luis Rubiales, in that … President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), kissed without her consent to the leading Jennifer Hermoso. A gesture that this week has resulted in a sentence for sexual aggression and 10,800 euros of a fine. The left, at the moment, issued a sentence without waiting for the judge to do. After knowing her, celebrates or insufficient tacha.

It was the then Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, of Podemos, the first to turn on the fuse: “Do not give why giving a kiss without consent is something ‘that happens’. It is one form of sexual violence that women suffer daily and so far invisible, and that we cannot normalize. It is the task of the whole society. The consent in the center. It is only yes». That was the message that shared on social networks the now built just after that final against England. Not a mention of the champions’s deed.

But this week, the condemnation of Rubiales, who by the way was revealed as a socialist enthusiast and an admirer of Pedro Sánchez for the Saudi Super Cup in Arabia, It has not been the only news in this field. On Wednesday, ABC uncovered that a former collaborator of Pablo Iglesias on his television, Channel Red, Sergio Gregori, said in a WhatsApp audio to the feminist Raquel Ogando alleged sexual abuse of Juan Carlos Monedero, one of the founders of Podemos, to several women women of his political space, generally much younger than him. On Thursday, the Complutense University confirmed that it investigates sexual harassment of Monedero, professor at the Faculty of Political Science, for the complaint of a student.

The purse is the last example that shakes the same left that champions for years the discourse of active consent, It is only yesand that he accused the right of perpetuating discriminatory policies against women, including the PP, despite supporting the State Pact against sexist violence, which by the way will be renewed next week in the Plenary of the Congress with the only vote against Vox. We can admit that he received the first internal complaints In September 2023but he assures that he did not make them public to protect the victims and that he separated a purse, something he denies, from all the acts of the formation.

“On the other hand”

According to ‘eldiario.es’the party already received in 2016, and not in September 2023, the first alarm voices that denounced the sexist behavior of purse. The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, denies knowledge of the latter and purse, in turn, rejects accusations of sexual harassment and challenges its training to «clarify»Your departure. Young people from Podemos, as seen in conversations for WhatsApp revealed this Friday at ABC, even promoted a ‘me too’ against Monedero, but felt abandoned by a game that, they denounce, looked, “To the other side».

The former Minister Montero, in social networks, shared the explanations offered by Belarra in Congress and then added an own message: «Before a case of sexual violence the first are the victims: recognition and respect for your decisionsnot be pointed out and act. We can have been making efforts to be a safe space and we will continue. That feminism continues to change everything, also in Podemos ». A day before, after knowing the sentence to Rubiales, the tone was very different: «It was not so much unthinkable that justice recognized a Kiss not consented as sexual aggression. Feminism is changing everything: it is only yes. But there is still a way to do: the fine and repair is minimal, without disqualification and its position of power is not recognized ».

The law of ‘It is only yes‘, The star measure of Montero in its stage of Minister, allows Rubiales to have been convicted of sexual assault and not for abuse – the previous Criminal Code distinguished between aggression and abuse based on whether or not there was intimidation or violence. But that same rule caused the reduction of penalties of more than 1,200 convicted of sexual crimes and early release of more than a hundred prisoners. We can still defend that reform – even spoke of prevarication of the judges – that was corrected, after the greatest confrontation in the coalition that formed PSOE and united we can the last legislature, andn an alliance between socialists and popular.

The Errejón case

The case of purse inevitably remembers that of another founder of Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, who resigned in October as spokesman for the Plurinational Parliamentary Group to add and as a deputy when transcending several anonymous accusations for sexual aggression on social networks. Actress Elisa Mouliaá denounced him and the expolitic is being investigated. Its cause is in an instructional phase. We can and add, whose speech pivot over equality, have seen how in a few months they explode two cases of violence against women.

Being from another nature, the PSOE is not alien to sexual controversies. The prostitution consumption in the case of the ERE, in Andalusia, have followed him two more recent ones that affect a former socialist minister. Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo was an almost unknown deputy until he resigned in February last year for his role in the mediator case. In that plot he was known as Tito Berni, a nickname for which he is identified now, and the police blamed him for an eager to get money that translated into «A drive»For sexual services. In fact, one of the meetings within the framework of influences for investigation was closed in a brothel in Madrid, where the former partner went with businessmen who previously walked through Congress.

There is the circumstance that the PSOE is the only party that advocates no nuances for a persecution of pimperism. This same legislature, the socialists defended a law against this practice, which defined as contrary to «a conception of human rights of democratic society». The lower house as a whole rejected the proposal, but the socialists remain firm in the abolitionism of prostitution.

More recently, in the Koldo case, the commissioner Víctor de Aldama has declared in judicial headquarters that he achieved Airbnb floors in Madrid to which the former Minister José Luis Ábalos, former secretary of Organization of the PSOE, with «Ladies». Under suspicion is his relationship with his Jéssica ex -partner, to which the plot paid a luxury accommodation in the capital of Spain. Sex scandals surround the left.