Sex scandal, accusations against two journalists: “Gang rape”

A judicial investigation overwhelmed two journalists from La7 and Il Domani, Nello Trocchia and Sara Giudice (colleagues and couple also in private life) are investigated, in Rome, for gang rape with the aggravating circumstance provided for in the case of “alcoholic, narcotic or drugged substances or other instruments or substances seriously harmful to the health of the injured party”. The prosecutor in charge of the case – reports La Verità – has submitted a request for archiving which will be discussed next December also and above all in light of the opposition presented by the victim’s lawyers, a fellow journalistwho contest the conclusions. The complaint It started on February 2, 2023 when the injured party reported to the Flying Squad that she had been the victim of sexual violence. The young woman, – according to what La Verità found out – on the evening of January 29, had spent the evening in a pub in Trastevere for celebrate Sara Giudice’s birthday.

On that occasion, the victim remembered having drunk a beer and two gin and tonics taken from the bar counter. After midnight, the PM reconstructs in the request for archiving, when the bulk of the company had already left, the Judge had started to to assume a casual attitude towards his guest, giving her a kiss on the lips and passing the cake cream over her lips so as to provoke Trocchia’s spicy comments. The three take a taxi, the victim – according to the prosecution – is kissed in turn and groped. They tell her they will spend the night together. The young girl is unable to reactshe feels dazed. Once they reach their destination – again according to what La Verità finds out – the three get out of the car. Trocchia and her partner, writes the deputy prosecutor, they insist that the victim come up to them.

The young woman, however, regains a glimmer of lucidity and manages to escape. Trembling, she reaches the taxi. She opens the door and dives inside. The taxi driver will then confide to the investigators that he noticed her critical condition and wanted to wait a few more minutes as a precaution. The victim thus decides to take a urine sample for analysis. The response is positive for GHB, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid better known as the “date rape drug”. At the conclusion of the investigation, the prosecutor submits a request for archiving, however admitting two qualifying points: it recognizes that the victim was “unable to determine” and concludes that the suspects “made a mistake in relation to her consent to the conduct reported”.