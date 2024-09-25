‘Sex roulette’ and sexual challenges between minors could constitute real crimes. This is what Codacons states, which today presents a complaint to the Communications Authority, the Postal Police and 104 Public Prosecutors’ Offices throughout Italy, regarding the new social alarm that has erupted in Italy.

“In the era of digitalization and the social world, a new trend seems to have emerged, especially among ‘Generation Z’: the so-called ‘online challenge’, that is, the launch of challenges that have gone viral online in which one or more people test themselves in a particular activity, often inviting other users to do the same – writes Codacons in the complaint – With the spread of social media, the nature of these challenges is characterized by new dynamics: the audience is potentially enormous and those who participate seek visibility (and acceptance) through likes and comments. Each online challenge is “recorded”, produces content and videos (sometimes of a violent nature) that travel between social networks and the risk of emulation is very high”.

Among these challenges, those of a sexual nature are, according to Codacons, “the most dangerous, generating social alarm in terms of the protection of minors, prevention of infectious diseases, health protection, risk of child pornography, possible repercussions in terms of violence against minors, lack of education regarding issues such as sexual violence, exploitation of bodies, abortion”. According to the consumer association, these conducts could constitute the crime of ‘solicitation of minors’ provided for by art. 609 undecies of the Criminal Code – which extends to “any act aimed at gaining the trust of the minor through tricks, flattery or threats carried out also through the use of the Internet or other networks or means of communication”, as well as “the phenomenon better known as sex tortion, or sexual blackmail in exchange for money”.

For these reasons, Codacons has asked Agcom and the Postal Police “to adopt containment, blocking and limitation actions suitable for preventing the uploading and dissemination of the videos produced, and this in order to ensure the overcoming of a situation of potential and certainly serious danger and social alarm”, and 104 Public Prosecutor’s Offices throughout Italy “to open criminal investigations into these new phenomena”.